Sturgeon pledges support to raise the Nancy Glen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has pledged Scottish Government support to raise the Nancy Glen fishing boat from the depths of Loch Fyne.

The 40-foot Tarbert vessel capsized and sank on January 18. Skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk are believed to have gone down with the boat.

A campaign to recover the wreck for the families’ sakes has since has been led by the Clyde Fishermen’s Association.

A fundraising appeal to support the families of the two missing men and potentially pay for the recovery received huge public support and has now topped the £200,000 mark, and rising.

Ms Sturgeon was replying to a question on February 1 in the Scottish Parliament by Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron, who said: ‘I spoke in the last hour to Duncan’s father, and he has asked all politicians to work together to bring the boys home.’

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) is investigating the circumstances of the sinking and is about to survey the wreck, lying 140 metres below the surface, using sonar equipment.

Ms Sturgeon said: ‘The MAIB will have to apply a number of considerations in their assessment of whether the vessel can be recovered. I am very clear that one of these considerations should be the desire of the families to recover the bodies of their loved ones.

‘The Scottish Government will offer whatever support we can. Obviously I cannot pre-empt the conclusions the MAIB will come to, but we will do everything possible, not just to support the families, but to ensure they can recover the bodies of their loved ones.’