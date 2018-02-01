Record callouts for burst tyres amid pothole plague

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Colin Cameron

The potholed roads of Argyll are damaging vehicles using them – but at least there is hope for Strone Point as plans for repair are revealed.

So bad is the A83 trunk road that on a single day last week WD Semples garage in Inveraray attended 14 separate vehicles with tyres damaged as a result of hitting potholes.

Garage foreman John Cameron told the Advertiser: ‘We cover a 20-mile radius around Inveraray doing work for the AA and RAC and last Tuesday we were called out to 14 cars on the A83 where the tyre walls had been ripped hitting holes in the road. We also had a couple of buckled alloy wheels.

‘That was exceptional, but we’re guaranteed two or three call outs for burst tyres every day.’

Trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland is to undertake urgent repairs and resurfacing after additional funds were allocated by Transport Scotland.

The firm blames ‘accelerated road surface deterioration caused by recent winter weather conditions, where the freeze and thaw cycle has weakened the carriageway’ for the crumbling A83.

One of the worst stretches is between the Strone Point roadworks and Garron Bridge. Under a revised winter action plan, BEAR Scotland is to resurface the Strone Point section overnight on Sunday February 25 and Monday February 26.

But the A83 is not the only road in Argyll to have pothole problems.

The council-managed B8024 Kilberry road is treacherous in many places, as is the B8000 Kilfinan road on the other side of Loch Fyne. One Kilfinan man, travelling from Inveraray, is reported to have decided to use the Tarbert-Portavadie ferry to avoid using the worst stretches of the road.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘xxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx x x xxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx x x xxxxxxxx.’

PICS:

The road surface at the Strone Point roadworks is bad – but resurfacing is planned. no_a04Potholes_StronePoint01

Charlene Glencross hit a pothole, also in Ardrishaig, buckling an alloy wheel on her car. no_a05Potholes_Ardrishaig01

This photo of the B8000 Kilfinan road was sent by Otter Ferry resident Madelon Halley, who said ‘locals know where potholes are. It’s going to be a problem once tourists start coming’. no_a05Potholes_OtterFerry02