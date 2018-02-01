Raising the Nancy Glen – the latest

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Argyllshire Advertiser caught up with Clyde Fishermen’s Association executive secretary Elaine Whyte for an update on where things stand with the campaign to raise the Nancy Glen.

She explained: ‘The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has a tender out for sonar work to survey the wreck of the Nancy Glen and we hope this will happen quickly.

‘We are trying our hardest to pull things together ready to raise the boat as soon as possible for the sake of the families.

‘The Ministry of Defence has been co-operative and we have already had reasonable quotes from various contractors to do the work.

‘Once we get a report following on from the sonar work, it’s really down to the politicians. So far, we have had a helpful response from government, so fingers crossed either Holyrood and Westminster will help us financially.’

The Nancy Glen TT100. NO_c02NancyGlen02_TT100