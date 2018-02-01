Announcements for dates 28/01/18 – 03/02/18

BIRTHS

MCMILLAN

Malcolm and Lynn (née Galbraith) are delighted to announce the early, but safe, arrival of their daughter, Mollie Shiona, on January 13, 2018.

First grandchild for Malcolm and Anne, Balloch Cottage, Campbeltown and second grandchild for Danny and Lorna, Carradale. Many thanks to the team at Campbeltown Maternity Unit and the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley.

MARRIAGES

DUNCAN – BANNERMAN

At Cottiers, Glasgow, on Saturday, January 6, 2018, Neil John Ferguson, son of John and Ismay Duncan, Auchinbreck, Campbeltown, to Marta Colene, daughter of Brent Bannerman and Normajean MacDonald, Antigonish, Nova Scotia.

DEATHS

GRAHAM – Peacefully, at the Southside Nursing Home, Inverness, on January 26, 2018, Sheena Hunter Cameron, in her 90th year, Dunaverty, Woodland Drive, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Donald Graham, much loved mum of Moira and a loving granny of Andrew, Julie and Charles. Service in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, Campbeltown, on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 11.00am, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Macmillan Nurses, Kintyre Locality and the Red Cross, Campbeltown.

Hadfield – On January 26, 2018, peacefully, at Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, Paul John Augustine Hadfield, in his 77th year, beloved partner of Lynda Henderson, much loved father of John Paul and Jane, dear grandfather of Noah and Anna and a much loved and respected member of the local community. Funeral service at Cumlodden Parish Church, on Monday, February 5 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Killeven Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

MACMILLAN – Peacefully, with family at her side, at home, 35 Brodie Crescent, Lochgilphead, on January 30, 2018, Ina MacMillan, née Shaw, aged 84 years, beloved wife of the late Davie, much loved mother of Matthew and Kathleen and grandma of David. A good neighbour and dear friend to many. Funeral service will be held in Lochgilphead Parish Church, on Thursday, February 8 at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Achnabreac Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to The Nancy Glen (TT100) Fund.

MCINTYRE – Peacefully at home, Caladh-na-Sithe, Glebe Street, Campbeltown, on January 26, 2018, after an illness endured with quiet acceptance, John Martin McIntyre, in his 85th year, dearly beloved husband to Catherine Brown, for 58 years, much loved father of Frances and Avril, a loving and generous papa of Lauren, Shauna and Ashley and great grandfather of Ethan and Cody. Service will be held in the Highland Parish Church, today Friday, February 2 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully, with her family by her side, at Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, on January 18, 2018, Effie Robertson (née McCuaig), in her 83rd year, formerly of Kilmichael Glassary, much loved mother of Jennifer, Eilidh, Eileen and James and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Service will be held at Holmsford Bridge Crematorium, Dreghorn, Irvine.

acknowledgements

HOUGHTON – David and family would like to thank everyone for all their kind messages of sympathy and support after their sad loss of Muriel. Thanks also to everyone who attended the services at church and the crematorium.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACQUARRIE – In loving memory of Neil MacQuarrie, a dear dad, seanair and papa, who died on February 7, 2017. Also Ann, our dear mum and nana, who died April 23, 2003.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Love from all the family at home and away.

MCGLYNN – In loving memory of John McGlynn, passed away on January 30, 2012. Sadly missed as a seannair, and by all who loved him.

SOUDEN – In loving memory of a dear dad and granda, Alex, who died February 4, 2007.

This day is remembered and quietly kept.

No words are needed, we will never forget.

– Inserted by his loving daughters, Isobel and Liz, sons-in-law, Martin and John, grandson Graeme and great granddaughter Ava.

WALLACE – In loving memory of Derek, died February 1, 2017.

Still sadly missed, Brother.

– Neil, Claudine, Tyler and Sophie.