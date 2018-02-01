A tasty addition to Arrochar craft gallery

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The owners of an Arrochar craft gallery have been thrilled by the response to a new venture offering customers the very best of Scottish food and drink.

Mansefield Studios, run by Fiona Campbell and her husband Ali, has been operating for 15 years selling a range of lambswool accessories, textiles, ceramics, jewellery, Harris Tweed homeware and other traditional crafts.

With support from Business Gateway Argyll and Bute, Fiona decided to expand their offer and last May opened The Larder; selling high quality Scottish produce including artisan chocolate, condiments, smoked salmon, meats and gin.

Fiona said: ‘The gallery presents the work of independent, Scottish craftspeople and makers and we have carried that ethos across to The Larder. We promote local and independent producers as much as possible, benefiting from the exceptional food in Argyll and letting others know all about it.

‘Business Gateway has been a big help to us as we sought to expand the business. We were given growth grant support which will help the business become a destination and we received one-to-one which helped us with a number of areas including digital and online marketing.’

As well as the gallery and The Larder, Fiona has added in a children’s play area, an ice cream bike and exterior seating.

Business Gateway adviser Barbara Halliday said: ‘The expansion of Mansefield Studio to become a destination fitted the criteria for a growth grant which we helped facilitate for Fiona.

‘She also received one-to-one advice including specialist DigitalBoost support to improve her online presence.’