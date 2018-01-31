Lochgilphead GP practice bolsters care team

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The team at Lochgilphead GP practice has been strengthened this year with the recruitment of a new doctor.

The primary care team at the practice was also bolstered last summer when two Advanced Nurse Practitioners (ANPs) Emma Wilson and Lorna Mitchell were recruited. GP Dr Andrew Strain also signed up over the summer.

The latest team member, Dr Paul Davidson, started on Monday January 1.

Welcoming his new colleagues, practice business development manager Alastair Turner said: ‘Emma and Lorna are highly skilled senior nurses with advanced clinical skills. They, and our two new GPs, are a welcome and experienced addition to the team.’

Mr Turner went on to explain the practice appointments system: ‘Patients with acute short term illness may consult an ANP rather than a GP,’ he said. ‘ANPs can take a full medical history, carry out physical assessments and examinations, make a diagnosis and carry out treatment, prescribe medicines, plan follow-up treatment and refer patients for investigations.

‘Patients should consider consulting an ANP if they have the following complaints: coughs and respiratory infections; earache; urinary symptoms; back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; constipation; indigestion and heartburn. An ANP can also advise on emergency contraception.

‘This is not an exhaustive list and the ANPs have access to GPs for advice and support as needed. GPs are still available to treat patients with complex needs.’

Mr Turned added: ‘The benefits to the patient include a shorter waiting time for assistance as a result of a higher number of available telephone consultations and face to face appointments.

‘Patients have the opportunity to build a rapport with another clinician, while allowing GPs time to deal with complex cases.’

Mr Turner concluded with an appeal to patients: ‘Please consider a call back from an ANP as an option.’

PICS:

Dr Paul Davidson and Dr Andrew Strain, the practice’s newly-recruited GPs. no_a05Doctors02

Advanced Nurse Practitioners Lorna Mitchell and Emma Wilson. no_a05Doctors01