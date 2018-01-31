Dunoon business gears up for success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A husband and wife team are using their own experiences to set up a business leasing and repairing mobility vehicles.

Zero Peden Ltd, based in Dunoon, was launched by Eloise and Craig Peden last year, after the couple realised they could fill a gap in the market and help people with mobility issues get around the town easier.

With support from Business Gateway Argyll and Bute, the business is now steadily increasing its customer base with plans to expand.

The idea for Zero Peden came when Eloise, who has spina bifida, wanted to take part in family days out with Craig and their children. Buying a second hand mobility scooter Craig, a trained mechanic, repaired and adapted the vehicle to make it more fun and reflect Eloise’s personality.

Now, Zero Peden Ltd has a workshop and office at Alexandra Parade and have begun hiring out scooters to locals and visitors to the town.

Eloise said: ‘Our own experience with my physical disability allows us to understand what people need. We know what it’s like to live with a disability and that’s why we want to provide solutions that will ultimately help people and allow them to have a better standard of living.

‘Our scooters can also be used by older members of the community who can’t walk as far or for as long as they used to, but still want to get out and about.

‘Business Gateway were a great support and we have benefited from one-to-one advice and the free workshops in the area on different business issues. Our adviser’s knowledge of possible funding sources as well as the free workshops on offer helped us enormously. We also had support from Firstport who gave us a VitalSpark and Social Entrepreneurs fund awards.’