Coffee afternoon raises £13,000 for appeal

Tarbert residents once again stood united on Saturday January 27 to raise money for the Nancy Glen Appeal with a coffee afternoon.

And raise money they did, with £13,000 being added to the fundraising effort.

Donations of home-baking, bottle stall, raffle prizes and bric a brac covered all three floors of the Templar Arts and Leisure Centre (TALC) as generous locals turned out in force, some queuing for an hour, to support the event.

Their wait was rewarded with cake stands filled with delicious home-baked delicacies and copious amounts of tea and coffee. Tarbert is well-known for putting on a good spread – but this was unprecedented.

In fact, the volunteers were so overwhelmed with gifts of baking that they threw open the doors of TALC the following day, inviting locals in for cake and a chat.

The coffee afternoon was the latest in a series of events which has seen the close-knit community come together to raise money for the Nancy Glen appeal.

A spokeswoman thanked everyone who supported the event, saying: ‘Once again this small community has opened its huge heart and given so much. It’s been a tough time for the village and I’m humbled to be part of this incredible place we are fortunate enough to call home.’

Fundraising events are being held across the region – too numerous to mention – but the response since the Nancy Glen went down was been remarkable.

Elaine Whyte of the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust, co-ordinating the appeal, said: ‘The generosity of people has been exceptional. It just means so much to the families and the fishing community.’

The Templar Hall was jam packed on all floors for the stunning coffee afternoon. no_a05NancyGlen_coffeemorning01