New sponsor unveiled as Balliemore cup draw made

A shinty competition with its roots firmly in Argyll has a new sponsor.

The Camanachd Association announced on Monday that Fort William-based Liberty British Aluminium has agreed a three year sponsorship of shinty that includes title sponsorship of the newly-dubbed Liberty British Aluminium Balliemore Cup.

Association president Keith Loades said: ‘This is great news. The commitment shown by Liberty British Aluminium adds real value to the continued promotion and development of shinty. The whole shinty community will be delighted that such a successful company has shown such faith in our great game.’

Brian King of Liberty British Aluminium said: ‘At this exciting time, when we are expanding at Fort William and consolidating our position as a major Highlands employer, we’re very pleased to reinforce our relationship with the sport of shinty, which is an integral part of community life in this part of Scotland. We look forward to developing this partnership over the next three years for the benefit of the whole community.’

The Balliemore Cup has a history going back to the first half of the 20th century, when Captain Colin MacRae of Balliemore ran a shinty competition in the Kyles of Bute area. The trophy was contested between teams such as Kyles, Bute, North Bute, Balliemore and Rhubaan Rovers.

The trophy was donated for competition by his brother, Major MacRae Gilstrap, a kenspeckle figure in shinty for many years.

After years lying unused the cup was presented to the Camanachd Association by Captain Duncan MacRae of Eilean Donan to be used as a trophy for national competition between teams at an intermediate level.

The draw for the 2018 Liberty British Aluminium Balliemore Cup was made this week by Tom Uppington and Rosie Flannigan, representing Liberty British Aluminium.

Liberty British Aluminium Balliemore Cup first Round

Ties to be played on April 28

Strathglass v Glasgow Mid Argyll

Kilmallie v Tayforth

Oban Celtic v Aberdour

Taynuilt v Inverness

Ballachulish v Col Glen

Aberdeen University v Beauly

Glengarry v Bute

Fort William v Inveraray

PIC: Left to right: Tom Uppington; Camanachd Association CEO Derek Keir; Daniel Stewart (Kilmallie); Sean Cameron (Fort William); Keith Loades; James Tangney (Fort William); Innes Blackhall (Kilmallie); Rosie Flannigan; Willie MacDonald, Camanachd Association youth director. Photographs by Iain Ferguson, The Write Image. no_a05BalliemoreCup01