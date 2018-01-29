Bottles blamed for choked dog bins

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Unsightly overflowing dog poo bins along the Crinan Canal over the festive period were caused by plastic bottles, Scottish Canals has said.

The full-to-bursting bins on the canal bank were reported by a number of readers, with one lady saying: ‘Thankfully the current weather has been very cold, so there was no bad smell.

She added: ‘Our visitors were quite shocked to see this and they said its enough to put people off from coming back.’

A spokesperson for Scottish Canals said: ‘Our bins are emptied every fortnight by our contractor and we find this is normally a suitable timeframe across the canal. Although there was a collection during the festive period an issue, however, with plastic bottles blocking the collection chute led to a build-up of waste around the bin at Bishopton Road.

‘Our contractor has now cleared the area and rectified the issue. We will be monitoring the situation but we would ask that those using the towpaths use appropriate bins for their waste.’

The canal towpath bin near the Bishopton Road junction, Lochgilphead as it looked on January 7. no_a05dogpoobin01