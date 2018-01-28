‘Be as strong as Tarbert’, politicians urged

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Politicians must put aside party politics and be guided by ‘human decency’ as the bid to raise the Nancy Glen intensifies.

The call came from Clyde Fishermen’s Association chairman Kenny MacNab as he confirmed that quotes had been received to raise the fishing boat from the bottom of Loch Fyne.

On the evening of January 18, 40 foot vessel Nancy Glen TT100 was fishing prawns on the loch not far from her home port of Tarbert when she capsized and sank – despite intense efforts to save her. One crewman was rescued but skipper Duncan MacDougall and another crewman Przemek Krawczyk are believed to have gone down with the boat.

The Clyde Fishermen’s Association is spearheading a move to raise the wreck from its position 140 metres under the surface – with a huge community fundraising effort backing the campaign.

Investigations into the tragedy are continuing by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and underwater surveys are planned – but the UK government agency has said it does not intend to raise the vessel.

Speaking on Sunday January 28, Kenny MacNab said: ‘This doesn’t mean it will not happen.’

Politicians on all sides in Holyrood and Westminster are being urged to lend support to the campagn to raise the Nancy Glen, and Mr MacNab added: ‘I would just say to all politicians regardless of party look to your humanitarian side and adopt some compassion.’

He continued: ‘We have had contractors interested in lifting the Nancy Glen giving fairly reasonable quotes. For the moment they have to remain confidential as we are waiting for others to get in touch.

‘Our efforts to get funding from governments to return our shipmates carries on and we will never give up. So it’s up to the all politicians to make it happen.’

The community spirit shown by the Tarbert community and surrounding areas for the affected families has been immense. The fundraising campaign was boosted on January 27 by a single coffee afternoon which raised £13,000 – just one fundraiser among scores around the region. Online funds meanwhile total £175,000 and rising.

Mr MacNab praised the efforts of people near and far. ‘Yet again I have to thank the community of Tarbert and now the world wide community for your support raising money offers of help and comfort to the families,’ he said. ‘It is greatly appreciated.

‘Let’s hope our politicians and governments north and south are as strong as you are.’