Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

Tarbert’s strength

It’s hard to know where to begin this week’s editorial column.

Three young men left Tarbert harbour last Thursday heading for familiar fishing grounds on Loch Fyne. Two of these men didn’t come back, and we must spare a thought for John Miller, who survived the tragedy.

Thank goodness for the strength of community spirit that has been witnessed in this fishing village since the very second the alarm was raised.

The families of the boys lost, and John himself, can rely on their neighbours for support. You can be sure of that.

The effort put in by everyone involved in the rescue and search effort has been phenomenal. And fishermen don’t give up on their own.

In his understated way, Kenny MacNab has been a steadying influence, leading the way and lending help to anyone seeking it. He won’t like being singled out, but he deserves it.

The agonies being endured by the families of Duncan and Przemek can only be imagined, and our hearts go out to them.

Lend your support by donating to the Nancy Glen appeal – details on page 6.