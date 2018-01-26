Words of comfort following the Nancy Glen tragedy

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Rev Robert MacLeod, Tarbert Free Church

‘This is a close-knit community, and when tragedy strikes it impacts not just those directly affected but many, if not all of us.

‘For those touched most deeply by the sinking of the Nancy Glen, we assure them of our thoughts and prayers at this time.’

Councillor Anne Horn

‘Tarbert, wonderful community that it is, will help where and whenever they can but we can’t take away the awful pain of the families. We hope that our support helps in some small measure. Our hearts go out to them all.

‘The emergency services and volunteers have been absolutely wonderful, working tirelessly to try to find the lads who only went out to do their day’s work and didn’t come home.

‘Tarbert will miss these fine young men.’

Michael Russell MSP

‘I have been in constant touch with the Clyde Fishermen’s Association, Anne Horn and the Scottish Government about this awful tragedy since it happened on Thursday.

‘Everyone is thinking of the families and the wider community and all our sympathy and support goes out to them.’

Brendan O’Hara MP

‘I extend my deepest sympathy to families of both men who have been lost; they are in my thoughts and prayers. I hope that in time they will be able take some comfort from the wonderful outpouring of support that has been shown by the community of Tarbert.

‘It goes without saying that I will always be on hand to help in whatever way I can during difficult times that lie ahead.’