Tarbert shows true colours at this time of loss

Tarbert has proven itself to be a true community since last week’s disaster, if we didn’t already know that.

The people of the close-knit fishing village came out on a cold night in a moving act of support on the quay on the evening of Saturday January 20, two days to the hour since the Nancy Glen was lost.

No words were spoken. None were needed.

Candles were simply laid along the harbour to light the way home for the missing men.

It stemmed from an idea by Tarbert woman Jean Lawrie, who posted on a local Tarbert Facebook page on Saturday afternoon: ‘Some light to guide these boys home and to show support to the families.’

The people were there, too, with food and hot drinks to support the teams out searching .

On Loch Fyne, every Tarbert fishing boat that was able was out searching, and some pleasure boats too. Boats from Greenock and Ayrshire joined the operation. Fishermen came up from Campbeltown and Carradale to be extra pairs of eyes aboard other boats.

They came back day after day, ignoring any loss of days fishing. It’s always been like that around here.

An inter-denominational church service at Tarbert Free Church of Scotland on Sunday January 21 was attended by around 200 people, reflecting the intense sense of loss in the village.

On a practical level, the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust Nancy Glen appeal is gathering funds at a stunning pace, and is sure for another boost on Saturday January 27 when a coffee afternoon is held at Templars Hall between 2pm and 5pm.

Elsewhere, a quiz is to be held Campbeltown for the appeal and there are events in Lochgilphead and around the region to support the growing campaign.

Light in Tarbert’s darkness. no_a04TarbertNancyGlen04