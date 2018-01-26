Strong turnout for Mid Argyll athletics

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Young athletes were not deterred by the wintry conditions outside, with 66 entries for the annual Mid Argyll Athletic’s annual indoor competition at Lochgilphead Joint Campus on Sunday January 21.

The event was the first of a series of local area competitions being held across Argyll this winter, with the top three from each event qualifying for the Argyll final in Oban in March.

The competition was intense across all age categories during the four hours of action. An entry of 14 competitors in the under nine girls competition saw some stiff competition, with twins Jemma and Jorja MacDonald battling it out for the top two places.

Jorja was pipped to the post by six points, winning six events including the three lap race and the long and triple jumps.

She also cleared 4.96m in the triple jump only 5cm short of the Argyll age record. Sister Jorja won the javelin, throwing 12.5m.

Emma Innes from Lochgilphead was crowned the under seven champion winning four of the six events. Despite this, she finished only 2 points ahead of Neve Bowden who was consistent across the board and won the three lap race in under 30 seconds.

The girls under 11 age group was very close with only half a point between champion Beth Johnstone from Tarbert and Glassary School’s Ruby-Jo Philips.

Beth won the three lap, triple jump and javelin, with Ruby-Jo triumphing in the high jump, clearing 1.16m.

In the same age category Ruby Dunlop won the six lap race in 56.1 seconds, and Eleanor Dale won the long jump.

Kirstin Blair from Crinan won a very competitive under 13 age group ahead of Amy Anderson from Kilmichael Glassary, with Izzy Crawford from Furnace third overall.

Kirstin won the three lap race, triple jump and speed bounce with Amy winning four events including an excellent 1.38m in the high jump.

Karis Kidd from Ardrishaig won the under 15 age group ahead of Hazel Selfridge, also from Ardrishaig.

Jodie Robertson was the under 17 champion, and arguably the top athlete on the day thanks to her performance in the high jump. Jodie cleared 1.52metres exceeding the old Argyll age record by 1cm.

The under 15 champion Jake Gillespie from Lochgilphead impressed in the running events, and recorded 21 seconds in the three lap and 44.7 seconds for the six lap events. Jake’s throw of 10.78m in the shot putt was also of a high standard.

Shaun Doy from Kilmichael won the under 17’s and excelled in the high jump clearing 1.6m.

The three youngest age categories were well supported, with the entry of four young lads all the way from Tighnabruaich.

The mothers of the Tighnabruaich boys, then Nicola and Melanie Irvine, competed in the Argyll indoor events in the late 1990s with much success.

Following in his mother footsteps, Melanie’s son Ethan Kerr was crowned the under seven champion, dominating the competition with success in four of the events. In 2nd place was Ruairidh Charnock from Lochgilphead and Blair Houston from Ardrishaig.

Cameron Gilmour from Ardrishaig was the under nine champion winning four of the seven events, and dominated in the two running events recording 25.9 seconds in the three lap and 55.7 seconds in the six lap.

Runner-up Luke MacVicar from Tighnabruaich won the triple jump and 3rd overall Ollie van Well from Ardrishaig won both the high jump and javelin.

Callum Green of Ardrishaig won the under 11 age group ahead of Joe Anderson from Glassary School and Roan MacVicar from Tighnabruaich.

Callum won the high jump and triple jump and tied with Joe in the speed bounce. Joe succeeded in the six lap race and javelin in which he threw 14.50m.

In the same section Keiran Blair from Tarbert won the three lap race and Sam Gillespie of Lochgilphead won the long jump.

Lochgilphead’s Murray MacDonald was the overall winner in the under 13s with success in four out of the seven events.

Murray won the six lap, long and triple jumps and also the shot putt where he threw 7.77m.

Runner up Logan Allan from Ardrishaig won the three lap and speed bounce and 3rd placed Ewen Ferguson of Lochgilphead won the high jump clearing 1.32m.

Successful athletes from Sunday’s competition will be invited to compete in the Argyll Final, held at Atlantis Leisure in Oban on Sunday March 25.

Results:

Under 7 Girls

1st Emma Innes, Lochgilphead

2nd Neve Bowden, Lochgilphead

3rd Jessica MacRae Ardrishaig

Under 9 Girls

1st Jemma MacDonald, Lochgilphead

2nd Jorja MacDonald, Lochgilphead

3rd Jodie Allan, Ardrishaig

Under 11 Girls

1st Beth Johnstone, Tarbert

2nd Ruby-Jo Philips, Glassary

3rd Eleanor Dale, Ardrishaig

Under 13 Girls

1st Kirstin Blair, Lochgilphead

2nd Amy Anderson, Lochgilphead

3rd Izzy Crawford, Lochgilphead 13.5

Under 15 Girls

1st Karis Kidd, Lochgilphead

2nd Hazel Selfridge, Lochgilphead

Under 17 Girls

1st Jodie Robertson, Lochgilphead

Under 7 Boys

1st Ethan Kerr, Tighnabruaich

2nd Ruairidh Charnock, Lochgilphead

3rd Blair Houston, Ardrishaig

Under 9 Boys

1st Cameron Gilmour, Ardrishaig

2nd Luke MacVicar, Tighnabruaich

3rd Ollie van Well, Ardrishaig

Under 11 Boys

1st Callum Green, Ardrishaig

2nd Joe Anderson, Glassary

3rd Roan MacVicar, Tighnabruaich

Under 13 Boys

1st Murray MacDonald, Lochgilphead

2nd Logan Allan, Lochgilphead

3rd Ewan Ferguson, Lochgilphead

Under 15 Boys

1st Jake Gillespie, Lochgilphead

Under 17 Boys

1st Shaun Doy, Kilmichael