Overnight closures planned for A83 at Strone Point

Drivers will face lengthy diversions as the A83 near Inveraray is closed overnight for five days early next month.

The closures will take place as work is carried out at Strone Point as part of a £1.6 million project to realign the road at the notorious accident blackspot.

Since arriving on site in December, principal contractor John Paul Construction has drilled test nails into the face and carried out vegetation clearance on the slope prior to starting excavation works to the slope.

In a statement, trunk road management company BEAR Scotland said that due to the ‘constrained nature of the site’ and the size of plant required for excavation works, three phases of road closures will be needed over the duration of the 28-week project.

The first of these will in force between 9pm and 5am from Monday February 5 for four nights to allow the use of a long reach excavator to carry out the dig of higher areas of the slope.

During this time, road users will be diverted via the A819, A85 and the A82. Access will be maintained at all times for emergency vehicles.

Further information will be provided in advance of the next phase of closures which are expected to be required late February.

The statement added: ‘Transport Scotland and BEAR Scotland wish to thank the local community and all road users in advance for their patience and cooperation during these improvement works.’