Focus now on raising boat – for families’ sakes

With no other sign of the men, experts believe that Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk were probably trapped on the Nancy Glen when she sank.

And this week local politicians voiced support for plans to raise the vessel from 140 metres depth on the bottom of Loch Fyne.

Kenny MacNab said: ‘We are going to do everything in our power through the Clyde Fishermen’s Association to get the boat raised. The families want closure and they want the boys back.

‘The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has got to agree to that, and it is going to take a concerted effort politically – and a lot of money – to get it done.

‘It is deep, but possible to do, because it was done from a similar depth by the Royal Navy years ago when the Antares was pulled down,’ Kenny continued.

He added: ‘This is a specialist job, but we will certainly be doing our utmost to help the families recover their loved ones.’

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell said: ‘I have already raised with Fergus Ewing, the responsible cabinet secretary and with the Lord Advocate , who would have to order any inquiry, the need for the boat to be raised both to recover the remains – as the families wish – but also to understand what took place.’

He was joined in supporting the cause by Brendan O’Hara, Argyll and Bute MP. Mr O’Hara said: ‘I have written to both the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and the Department of Transport who oversee their work, seeking an assurance that the Nancy Glen will be recovered as soon as possible and a commitment to a reasonable timescale to minimise the pain the families will be suffering.’

PIC:

The Nancy Glen. no_a04TarbertNancyGlen01