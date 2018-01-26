Echoes of the Antares

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Last week’s tragic events brought back sad memories for many local people of the Antares disaster, just over 27 years ago.

In November 1990 the Carradale fishing boat sank in the Firth of Clyde between Arran and the Ayrshire coast. All four crew members lost their lives.There was huge controversy and anger when it became clear that the 50 foot Antares was sunk after her nets became entangled with a Royal Navy nuclear submarine, HMS Trenchant, passing below.

The tragedy led to the introduction of major changes governing the way in which the Royal Navy carries out training exercises where civilian vessels are nearby.

Chair of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association Kenny MacNab said: ‘There have been one or two incidents where people have lost their lives, but for a boat to go down I can only think of the Antares.

‘That was a horrendous experience for the people of Carradale then, and it still affects things today.’

He added, for the sake of clarity: ‘With the Nancy Glen we’ve ruled out any submarine contact. There was a time when this would have been a likely cause, but not these days.

‘In fact, we’ve already been in touch with the navy to see if they might help with raising the boat.’

Carradale fishing boat the Antares. no_a04Antares01