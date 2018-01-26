Bring our boys home

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

In its darkest hour, the tight-knit community of Tarbert has shone like never before.

After the tragic loss of two fishermen on the evening of Thursday January 18 when the Nancy Glen sank while fishing for prawns in Loch Fyne, the people have rallied to support the families affected.

Skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk have not been found despite determined searches of the loch spearheaded by Tarbert fishermen. Another crewman, John Miller, was rescued by a fish farm boat before the Nancy Glen went down.

Duncan and Przemek were family men with young children. It is believed they went down with the boat.

In the days following the disaster, the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust set up a fundraising campaign to support the families and raise the vessel from the 140 metre depth where she lies.

Elaine Whyte of the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust added: ‘Clyde fishermen want to do all they can to assist these families at this time and in the future.

‘Please give generously so that these families may lay their men to rest and that their children are supported through the tough times ahead.’

Tarbert fisherman Kenny MacNab, chairman of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association, said: ‘The community spirit in Tarbert, as usual, is beyond exceptional but I feel I must concentrate my efforts on trying to raise the Nancy Glen and try and get closure for the families.

‘Let’s hope we achieve the best outcome for the families. If we stick together as a community I have no doubt we will.’

As the Nancy Glen – which carried the number TT100 – appeal gathered pace helped by a passionate social media campaign using the hashtag #TT100bringtheboyshome, a remarkable £152,000 had been raised after just five days. There was no peace for celebrities, as people used Twitter to encourage luminaries such as Sir Paul McCartney, Stephen Fry and Ally McCoist to support the appeal.

You can support the Nancy Glen appeal by visiting the following online donation pages: GoFundMe, JustGiving and Crowdfunder.

Or donate by cheque to: ​Clyde Fishermen’s Trust, The Briggait, Unit 227, 141 Bridgegate, Glasgow, G1 5HZ.

Alternatively you can give via bank transfer – email contact@clydefishermenstrust.com