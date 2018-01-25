Youngsters rock out at MAYDS

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mid Argyll’s aspiring musicians had the chance to learn from some of the best in the business at Lochgilphead’s MAYDS Hall on Saturday January 20.

The youngsters joined Glasgow-based band James Edwyn and the Borrowed Band during a full day’s workshop where they learned the ins and outs of producing music in today industry.

Joined by band members James Edwyn, Emma Joyce, Neil McDonald and Ronnie Gilmour, the students tried their hand at writing lyrics and performing and recording an original song.

They were also taught how to effectively post on social media to promote the workshop and the music recording.

Ronnie Gilmour, James Edwyn and the Borrowed Band guartist, said: ‘We got the song finished and recorded, and we’re mixing it at the moment to hopefully send back to all the kids by the weekend.

‘The feedback has been great, and they told us they had a really good time.’

PICS

xxxxx records plays the guitar during the song recording. 08_a04maydssong01

Ailsa, a vocalist and guitarist from Lochgilphead strums an acoustic guitar during the song writing process. 08_a04maydssong03

08_a04maydssong04

Kieran plays a beat to help with the song recording. 08_a04maydssong06

Band members Ronnie Gilmour, Neil McDonald and Emma Joyce show xxxxx how to record a song. 08_a04maydssong07