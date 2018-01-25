Announcements for dates 21/01/18 – 27/01/18

BIRTHS

ANDERSON – FRIER – Aaron and Jilly are delighted to announce the early, but safe, arrival of Hollie Elizabeth, on December 17, 2017. All grandparents are thrilled. Special thanks to the midwives at Mid Argyll Community Hospital and Integrated Care Centre.

BAIN

Christopher and Helen (née Macdougall) are delighted to announce the arrival of their son, Adam John, on November 30, 2017.

A little brother for Erika, and a first grandson for Jim and Lorna, Oban; and John and Jessie, Muasdale. Many thanks to Helen and the team at Campbeltown Maternity Unit and the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley.

CAMERON – Rafe Johnny, a beautiful son for Craig and Emma (née MacNair) and wee brother for Edith and Maggie, born January 18, 2018. Huge thanks to the midwives in Mid Argyll and Royal Alexandra Hospital.

DEATHS

BRISTOW – Peacefully at home, Cnoc Ban, Southend, on January 22, 2018, Rev William Henry Greenway Bristow (Bill), in his 92nd year, dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Wendy and Mairi, stepfather of Craig, former husband of Betty, loving grandfather of David and Alistair, and great grandfather of Emily. Service will be held in Southend Church, on Monday, January 29 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Keil Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Parkinson Society UK.

MACDONALD – Peacefully at home, on January 20, 2018, Ina MacDonald, née Park, beloved wife of the late Ian MacDonald, and much loved mother of Malcolm, Anne and John, a dear mother-in-law of Janice and adored granny and great granny. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service will be held in Kilcalmonell Parish Church, Clachan, today Friday, January 26, 2018, at 12.00 noon, thereafter to Clachan Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Retiral collection for Kilcalmonell Parish Church and Marie Curie Care. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

MACNEILL – Peacefully, at Murrayfield House, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, January 17, 2018, Christina, aged 89 years, daughter of the late Alexander (Sandy) and Catherine MacNeill of Glenbarr, sister of John, sister- in-law of Isobel, and devoted aunt of Gordon and Fiona. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, Edinburgh, on Thursday, February 1 at 12.30pm.

MCCALLUM – Peacefully at home, 30 Wallace Cottages, Southend, on January 21, 2018, Margaret McKay Alexander (Peggy), in her 80th year, dearly beloved wife of the late Archibald McCallum, much loved mum of Christine, Sandy, Archie, David, James and Margaret, loving granny of Philip, Bruce, Adam, Steven and Murray and a loving sister and aunt. Service will be held in Southend Church, on Saturday, January 27 at 11.00am, funeral thereafter to Keil Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Scottish Air Ambulance and the Marie Semple Fund.

RONALD – On January 22, 2018, peacefully at home. Margaret Anne Ronald, née McGilp, in her 95th year, beloved wife of the late David Ronald, much loved mother of Anne, David and Valerie, and a dearly loved gran and great gran. Funeral service at Cardross Crematorium, on Tuesday, January 30 at 12.15pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tarbert Nursing Aid.

WILLIS – Margaret Janet (née McKellar), Edinburgh, formerly of Drumfin, Campbeltown, suddenly on January 8, 2018, at Edinburgh, aged 65 years, beloved wife of Richard, mother to David, James and Samantha, sister of the late Neil McKellar and grandmother of three. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CAMPBELL – Catherine (Katie). Cathy Tavendale and family would like to thank everyone for their many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, telephone calls and flowers. Special thanks to John Glenn, Anne, Leona, Ronnie and Campbeltown fire service, the air ambulance and Dr Lazarus. Thanks to all who paid their respects at Craigton Crematorium.

DUNLOP – The Dunlop family wishes to acknowledge with grateful thanks, all the support and love from friends during Margaret’s short illness, and the flowers, letters and messages of condolence. They would like to especially thank the district nurses, Marie Curie Care, Tarbert and Lochgilphead medical practices.; also thanks to the Rev Catriona Hood for her support and guidance, creating a moving service. With thanks to the people of Skipness for all things, including arranging the lunch in the Village Hall and for all who came to the service. Thank you to organist Marjorie Kelly, whose music was a tribute to Margaret’s memory. Thanks also to Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for sympathetic handling of all arrangements and to those who came and paid their last respects and donated £350, to Tarbert Nursing Aid and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

JOHNSTONE – The family of the late Sarah Johnstone (Morag) would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their sad loss. Thank you to Doctor Kornfeld, staff, ambulance staff; to Rev Catriona Hood for her support and comforting service; to T A Blair Funeral Directors for their professionalism, and to the Bellochantuy Hotel for purvey. Also thanks to all staff at hospital, £320 was raised for the Sunshine Room. Thanks to family, friends and neighbours who attended church and graveside.

MCLEAN – Carolin’s family would like to acknowledge and thank those who sympathized, supported and prayed for them in their loss. Thank you also for the kind donations to ICU Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, to the Salvation Army Campbeltown for the service and tea, and to T A Blair Funeral Directors for the professional and personal funeral arrangements.

WILSON – The family of the late Flora Wilson would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, phone calls and visits received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to the staff of Mid Argyll Hospital for their care and attention. Our thanks to Rev David Carruthers for a comforting service; to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their thoughtful and efficient services; to the Grey Gull Inn for purvey and to Morna for beautiful flowers. Finally, thank you to all who attended at church and graveside to pay their respects. Your kindness and support was greatly appreciated.

IN MEMORIAMS

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay, who passed away on January 25, 2016.

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

Still loved, still missed and very dear.

– Mum, Jock, Peter and Aly.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay, who passed away on January 25, 2016.

We who loved you sadly miss you,

As it dawns another year,

In our lonely hours of thinking,

Thoughts of you are always near.

– Heather, Iain and the boys.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of our beloved daddy and brother, Alexander MacKinlay, passed away on January 25, 2016.

Loved and missed every day.

– Love yours girls, Caitlyn and Chloe, and brother, Jason xxx.

MACKINLAY – In loving memory of Alexander MacKinlay Jnr, died January 25, 2016.

Memories last forever.

– Sadly missed by Mum, John, Jason, Kelly-Anne and family.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Daughter Courtney.

MCLELLAN – Loving memories of a much loved mum and nana, Agnes, who died on January 23, 2000.

Mum, it’s eighteen years since you were taken away,

But you’re loved and remembered every day.

– Loving daughters Margaret, Sandra and families.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, Charlie, died January 31, 1988.

Loved and remembered always.

– Anne, Stuart and family.