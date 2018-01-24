Young shinty players do well in Oban

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Teams from Mid Argyll took recently part in the latest round of the primary schools indoor shinty league at Atlantis Leisure in Oban.

The junior six-a-side shinty league, which involves indoor competitions once every month between teams from the Oban area, will see the next round held on February 4, again in Oban.

Primary school shinty training takes place on Thursday evenings at Lochgilphead Joint Campus, starting with P1/2 from 5.30pm, P3/4 training starts at 6pm, while P5/6/7 begins at 6.45pm.

Boys and girls from all primary schools are welcome to come along.

Results:

Dunadd P3: won 1, drew 3.

Kilmory P5: won 2, drew 1, lost 1.

Combined team P6/7 Dunadd: won 2, lost 4.

Combined team P6/7 Kilmory: won 4 lost 2.

PICS:

The Kilmory Primary five team. no_a04P5-Kilmory01

The combined Primary six and seven Kilmory/Dunadd squad. no_a04P6-7Kilmory-DunaddMix01

Dunadd’s Primary three team. no_a04P3-Dunadd01