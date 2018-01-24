BEAR Scotland promises ‘immediate action’ on potholes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Transport Scotland and operating company BEAR Scotland have promised immediate action to repair crumbling sections of the A83.

Road users have reported a growing number of incidents of burst tyres and damage to suspension after hitting potholes on many parts of the trunk road.

The move was welcomed by Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell, who said: ‘As a regular user of the road myself I, too, have noticed a massive increase in potholes and places where the surface appears to be breaking up.

‘Just after new year, I drove to Inveraray and was horrified at the state of the carriageway at Strone Point, where major roadworks are under way. I have also noticed similar severe problems coming into Arrochar and have information and pictures from other road users elsewhere on the route.

‘The A83 is the main artery for much of Argyll. For some weeks, I have been making strong representations to Transport Scotland and to BEAR, alongside Councillor Dougie Philand, as well as keeping the Transport Minister informed.’

Mr Russell and Councillor Philand held a telephone conference on Wednesday morning with senior management at the companies, when they were assured of immediate action, first of all to tackle the worst of the potholes with more regular inspections and emergency follow-up work for the worst incidents, followed by a repair programme, replacing sections of surface where necessary.

There will also be improved signs and an information campaign.

Mr Russell continued: ‘I will be holding the company to these commitments and Transport Scotland has agreed to provide me and Councillor Philand with a weekly update. I will also continue to ensure that complaints are attended to with urgency.

‘I am grateful to all those who have used social media and other means to draw attention to this unacceptable state of affairs and I am glad that their concerns have now been listened to. I would urge road users to continue to monitor the situation and to ensure that the promises are kept.’

PIC:

A cone recently placed in a nasty Ardrishaig pothole by a passer-by to warn drivers of its presence. no_a04pothole