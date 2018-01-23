Mull stalwart Ronnie recognised with union award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mull crofter Ronnie Campbell is this year’s recipient of the stalwart award, presented annually by NFU Scotland’s Argyll and the Islands region at its AGM.

The AGM, which took place in Tarbert on Friday 12 January, saw NFU Scotland President Andrew McCornick present the award to Mull’s regional board member Jim Corbett, who received it on behalf of Mr Campbell. The trophy will be presented formally to Mr Campbell at the next union branch meeting on Mull.

The award was created in 2016 in recognition and memory of the dedication shown by Mull’s Bert Leitch and Lachlan MacLean. Both Bert and Lachlan, who represented NFU Scotland’s farmers and crofters both regionally and nationally, sadly passed away in 2015.

The award is presented annually to either a NFUS member who has followed in their footsteps and given their time and effort to the work of the union in Argyll and the Islands region or someone who has made a significant contribution to agriculture in the area. The inaugural winner in 2017 was well known Dalmally hill farmer, Sybil MacPherson.

Mr Campbell, who runs a croft at Uisken with his wife Sheila, is a hugely popular winner for 2018. For well over 25 years he represented Mull and crofters on the unions’ Crofting Highlands and Islands committee and is a past vice chairman of the group.

He also represented NFU Scotland on the industry’s liaison group with Caledonian MacBrayne ferries as well as being a Crofting Commission Assessor, a Special Constable and a forestry commission ranger and stalker.

As Mr Campbell was unable to travel to the event, the award was collected on Ronnie’s behalf by Jim Corbett who said: ‘Ronnie’s service to fellow members, which stretches to more than quarter of a century, has us looking through the books to see if it is a record.

‘Ronnie is delighted and honoured to receive this award and very sorry that he couldn’t be here today to collect it himself. He has always enjoyed his time serving the union and wanted to thank the many wonderful people he has met over many years.’

PIC:

Ronnie Campbell. Photo: Gordon Bruce. no_a04RonnieCampbell01

Andrew McCornick presents the award to Jim Corbett on Ronnie’s behalf. 06_a03nfus07