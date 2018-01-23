Entries open Mid Argyll Music Festival

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Entries are open for the 2018 Mid Argyll Music Festival, which will take place from Saturday March 17 until Friday March 24.

The deadline for entries is Wednesday January 31, and they must be sent to the festival administrator.

New classes announced for this year’s festival include harp and clarsach classes, which organisers hope will prove popular.

Entry forms and more information can be found on the festival website: www.midargyllmusicfestival.webeden.co.uk or by contacting Fiona MacDonald on 07788 251038.