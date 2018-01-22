Lively meeting with plenty to talk about

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

More than 50 delegates attended this year’s regional NFU Scotland AGM in Tarbert.

Bute farmer John Dickson continued as regional chairman, with Peter Kennedy from Glendaruel and Duncan Macalister from Glenbarr remaining vice chairmen.

At he meeting on January 12, union president Andrew McCornick and chief executive Scott Walker offered their thoughts as farming faces up to the unknownn quantity that is Brexit.

This was followed by an afternoon panel session featuring retail market consultant and agricultural champion, Marion MacCormick; co-chair of the National Council of Rural Advisors, Alison Milne; John Sleigh, editor of Farmers Journal Scotland; and president Andrew McCornick.

The panel was challenged from the floor to identify the opportunities for Argyll and the Islands going forward; the support that should be given to hill farming; how we should create opportunities for new entrants and the loss of agricultural land to forestry.

The panel. Left to right: Andrew McCornick, Marion MacCormick, John Dickson, John Sleigh and Alison Milne. 06_a03nfus08