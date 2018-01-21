Latest wind farm grants made to Mid Argyll groups

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The latest round of grants by the Ventient Energy A’Chruach Community Fund has been announced.

Local groups will benefit to the tune of more than £80,000 in current allocation.

Mid Argyll Youth Development Services receives £5,500 towards the salary of the executive admin/youth worker post.

A grant of £20,000 was made to the MS Centre Mid Argyll to upgrade and develop the group’s hyperbaric chamber to increase the number of people the group can work with each week.

Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Ltd has been allocated grant funding worth £24,602 in support of salary, training, and administrative costs for employing modern apprentices and part-time lifeguards at Mid Argyll Community Pool.

The cost of equipment, training kit, coach training, and participation in football festivals will be eased for Lochgilphead Soccer Centre after receipt of a grant of £4,900 from the fund.

The Dochas Fund aims to develop counselling services with its grant of £18,870 which will help with the cost of employing a co-ordinator and fund staff expenses and overheads.

Barn repairs and a compost toilet will be the use for £5,000 donated to the Heart of Argyll Wildlife Organisation.

Blarbuie Woodland Enterprise aims to carry out maintenance and upgrade woodland paths with its grant of £2,000 from the wind farm fund.