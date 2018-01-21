Bring our Tarbert boys home – fund set up to raise the Nancy Glen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fishermen are rallying round the families of Tarbert men lost when their boat sank in Loch Fyne – as a public campaign begins to bring the boys home.

Three days after the 40 foot Tarbert fishing boat Nancy Glen sank just off her home port in the sea loch, the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust set up a fundraising campaign to raise the vessel from the depths.

The boat hit trouble on the early evening of January 18 and despite the efforts of many different crews who came to her aid, the boat was lost. Skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk have not yet been found. Another crewman was rescued by a fish farm vessel before the Nancy Glen went down.

Experts believe the two men lost were on the vessel, which now lies on the seabed.

Duncan and Przemek were family men with young children.

The families now want the boat recovered – which will cost a great deal of money.

Elaine Whyte of the Clyde Fishermen’s Trust added: ‘Clyde fishermen want to do all they can to assist these families at this time and in the future. We ask for support in this task.

‘Please give generously so that these families may lay their men to rest and that their children are supported through the tough times ahead.’

Tarbert fisherman Kenny MacNab, chair of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association, said: ‘The community spirit in Tarbert, as usual, is beyond exceptional but I feel I must concentrate my efforts on trying to raise the Nancy Glen and try and get closure for the families.

‘Let’s hope we achieve the best outcome for the families. If we stick together as a community I have no doubt we will.’

