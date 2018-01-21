Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The final cut

Remember the gammon slicers that used to sit on the counter in grocery shops?

Over the next few weeks, councillors will be meeting in proverbial smoke-filled rooms to decide what should make the final list of budget cuts.

There are plenty of people who don’t want to see the Road Safety Unit abolished and still others who object to the closure of most of our public toilets.

This year’s round of cuts follows a decade of annual gammon slicing. The meat, however, is getting scarce – so every new cut has a proportionately greater impact on staff and the public.

It will come down to the full council in February, when we boldly predict that the administration’s budget plans will be rubber-stamped.

But if past form is anything to go by, there will be a pre-prepared rabbit or two to pull out of the hat on the day.

Who knows, the Road Safety Unit might be that very rabbit, chosen to be spared the chop.