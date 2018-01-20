Repair crumbling A83 surface now – Russell

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Repairs to a badly-potholed stretch of road near Inveraray should take place immediately, according to MSP Michael Russell.

Mr Russell, member for Argyll and Bute, backed growing calls for Transport Scotland to act quickly to address the problem of potholes on the A83 trunk road.

In a letter to transport minister Humza Yousaf, Mr Russell wrote: ‘I have had a number of representations in recent days regarding the rapidly deteriorating condition of the A83, and in particular the stretch between the road works at Strone Point and Inveraray.

‘In particular the section where the road works finish beyond Strone Point is very badly surfaced and potentially damaging to vehicles. The whole stretch through the roadworks and on to Inveraray is much worse than a trunk road should be, or be allowed to become.

Suggested that the wrong tarmac material may have been used in the past by contractors, Mr Russell urged Mr Yousaf to take action.

A major six-month project has recently begun to smooth out a severe bend in the A83 at Strone Point, a factor in several road crashes over many years.

Mr Russell concluded: ‘It would be impossible to leave [the repairs] until the roadworks are finished, in my view.’