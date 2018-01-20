A light in the Tarbert darkness

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

While the search goes on for two Tarbert fishermen lost when their boat sank in Loch Fyne, the people of the close-knit fishing community came out on a cold night in a moving act of support.

They gathered on the quay on the evening of Saturday January 20, two days almost to the hour since the Nancy Glen was lost.

Skipper Duncan MacDougall and crewman Przemek Krawczyk have yet to be found despite a huge and tireless search by many agencies, including every Tarbert fisherman who was able.

They will be out again tomorrow, searching, but for now the people gathered to show support for the families of the two men and everyone affected.

No words were spoken. None were needed.

Candles were laid along the harbour to light the way home for the missing men.

It stemmed from an idea by Tarbert woman Jean Lawrie, who posted on a local Tarbert Facebook page on Saturday afternoon: ‘I know I won’t be the only one feeling this way, but just feel at a loss and would like to do something we could all be a part of.

‘Some light to guide these boys home and some light to show support to the families.’

Just as they will in the coming days, weeks, months and years, the people of Tarbert did just that.