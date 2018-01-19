Intensive search continues for Tarbert fishermen

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A CalMac ferry and commercial fishing boats joined the RNLI and coastguard in the continuing search for two fishermen missing after their boat, the Nancy Glen, sank in Loch Fyne around 6pm on Thursday January 18.

One other crew member was rescued and was said to be in a stable condition in Mid Argyll Hospital.

After an extensive multi-agency search operation on the evening of the sinking, Coastguard rescue teams re-joined the search at 8am the following day.

Campbeltown RNLI Lifeboat had been out all night and was joined by a number of commercial vessels to searching an area of southern Loch Fyne as far north as Erines.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: ‘Attempts were made last night with a remotely operated underwater vehicle to investigate the fishing vessel which has come to rest on the sea floor, however poor visibility hampered those efforts.’

The search continues.