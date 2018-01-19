No sign of missing Tarbert fishermen – but search will go on

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The search for two fishermen missing in Loch Fyne has been scaled back after an intensive operation over 24 hours failed to locate the men.

Their 40ft fishing vessel, understood to be the Nancy Glen, capsized on the evening of Thursday January 18 and, despite the brave efforts of those on scene to keep it afloat, it subsequently sank.

A third crewman was able to raise the alarm to a passing vessel just after 6pm yesterday before being taken to Mid Argyll Hospital.

Despite an extensive shoreline, air and sea search involving six Coastguard rescue teams, the HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Prestwick, four RNLI Lifeboats, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland and several local commercial vessels, the two missing fishermen have not been found.

The search will resume tomorrow, Saturday January 20.

Julie-Anne Wood, head of maritime operations for HM Coastguard, said: ‘Following an intensive search over the past 24 hours, sadly we have been unable to locate the two missing fishermen.

‘Our thoughts are with all those involved.’

Police Inspector Julie McLeish added: ‘At this time Police Scotland is supporting the search operation. We are in regular contact with the missing men’s families. It is a very distressing time for them and the local community as a whole.

She added: ‘The search will continue until dark tonight and will resume again at first light tomorrow [Saturday].’

Paul Daly, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: ‘Our voluntary crews from Tighnabruaich, Campbeltown and Arran stations carried out an exemplary job in the sea search for the missing fishermen.

‘Our boats were out for over 20 hours as part of the combined rescue effort and the thoughts of our crews and of the whole RNLI are with the families of the missing men.’