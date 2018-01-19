Meet Tarbert’s top citizens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Jane Cowen and Sheila Campbell have been presented with the prestigious Tarbert Citizen of the Year award for their contribution to community organisations. The winner is decided by a public vote. More on a big night in Tarbert on page four.

PIC:

Jane and Sheila receive the award from Martin Jeffries. no_a03TarbertSeniorCitz02