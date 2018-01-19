Meet Tarbert’s top citizens
Jane Cowen and Sheila Campbell have been presented with the prestigious Tarbert Citizen of the Year award for their contribution to community organisations. The winner is decided by a public vote. More on a big night in Tarbert on page four.
PIC:
Jane and Sheila receive the award from Martin Jeffries. no_a03TarbertSeniorCitz02