Forester Marc focuses on photographic future

Colin Cameron

A love for the great Scotland’s rugged grandeur has set a Lochgilphead photographer on the road to success.

It was time spent working outdoors among forests in all weathers and in all terrains that sparked something in Marc Pickering.

32-year-old Marc explained: ‘My full time job is as a forest craftsperson with Forestry Commission Scotland. I first got into landscape photography through working outdoors nearly every day and seeing views not a lot of people will get to see.

‘I also love hiking and regularly get to the top of a mountain to catch the sunrise and take photos, which I find is a great way to start the day.’

After sharing some of his striking images on social media the reaction was really good, so this spurred him on to take even better photos.

‘A couple of years ago I was made a suggested user, for a couple of weeks, by Instagram which saw my following grow a lot,’ continued Marc.

‘Since then I have been lucky enough to work on a commission for Amazon Video UK and VisitScotland to promote the second series of Outlander.

‘I also did a three-day tour of the North Coast 500 for Maserati taking photos of their new Ghibli model in the dramatic Scottish scenery, and I got to drive the car for the journey – which was a great experience.’

Eclipsing even the chance to take to the highway in a fast car, Marc’s best experience so far, he says, is being asked to be an ambassador for VisitScotland and its online community forum, which he regularly contributes to with tips for things to see and do.

‘VisitScotland has sent me on a few trips around areas of Scotland to create articles for the forum as well as some newspaper promotions.’

Marc’s work has already featured in the Scotsman, The Telegraph and on the National Geographic website.

He added: ‘There are a couple of trips in the pipeline for next year which should be exciting.’

‘I used to like blue skies,’ added Marc, ‘but now I much prefer mist and cloud, which adds a lot more atmosphere to photographs.

‘If I’m out walking, blue skies are great, mind you.’

You can follow Marc on Instagram @lochgmarcp and via his Facebook page Marc Pickering Photography.

PIC:

One of Marc’s recent images – looking north towards Ben Cruachan from above Cairnbaan, just before the sunrise a few weeks back. no_a03MarcPickering02

Marc Pickering among his beloved mountain scenery. no_a03MarcPickering03