‘Fantastic’ Tarbert response in search for fishermen

A coastguard area commander has praised the civilian boat skippers and crews, assisting the maritme search for two missing Tarbert fishermen.

Jonathan Hart said that last night, at about 6pm, fishing vessel TT 100 Nancy Glen overturned due to an unknown cause.

He added: ‘A digital selective call (DSC) was made to Belfast Coastguard. It was immediately re-broadcast and a number of boats in the area responded.’

Four lifeboats: the inshore and all weather boats from Campbeltown, Arran and Tignabruich crews were tasked last night and joined civilian boats which included: Destiny, Catriona, Caledonia, Silver Fern and Northern River and in addition a CalMac ferry, Loch Riddon.

A huge three pronged search has continued all day by air, maritime and along the coastline of the Cowal and Kintyre peninsula.

Mr Hart said: ‘The Campbeltown lifeboat crews have done an amazing job in coordinating the Loch Fyne search by the community’s boats, which today have numbered between nine and 14 vessels.

‘The HM Coastguard helicopter has performed a FLIR infra-red search of the coastline of both peninsulas.

‘Sadly all the searching has not resulted in finding the missing men and the liklihood of survivability is narrowing the longer the search continues.

‘We are scaling back the operation as darkness comes but will continue to search.’

In addition Jonathan Hart said: ‘I cannot not speak highly enough of the fantastic community turnout. Tarbert is a close knit village and it has rallied round the families.

‘Also the hotels and cafés have looked after the emergency personnel who are searching in freezing conditions.’