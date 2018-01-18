Win tickets to the Scottish Caravan Show

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scotland’s largest exhibition is making its welcome return to Glasgow from February 8 to 11.

The Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show, which is once again sponsored by one of Scotland’s leading motorhome dealers, BC Motorhomes, will take over the entire SEC in Glasgow for another year to welcome more than 200 exhibitors and outdoor experts across the four-day period.

And to celebrate the return of the much loved exhibition, we’ve teamed up with the show to offer readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the ultimate outdoor extravaganza.

With the exhibition set to be bigger than ever in 2018 with an even larger family camping area, more accessories and hundreds of models, layouts and specifications all in one place, it’s the perfect destination to find out more about holidaying at home.

Visitors to the show will be able to have first sightings of the brand new models for 2018 as well as a variety of holiday homes from luxury lodges to eco pods.

With brands including Airstream, Swift, Elddis, Lunar, Bailey, Coachman, Roller Team and Rapido, there is guaranteed to be something to suit all needs and budgets.

Back by popular demand, visitors will also be able to purchase the ‘must have’ tents and accessories for their outdoor adventures at the Accessory Superstore.

Also on show will be marine products including jet skis and dinghies, as well as other marine accessories.

If that wasn’t enough, visitors will be able to wander through the Holiday Park Village where staff will be on hand to provide advice and offer suggestions to make sure their caravanning experience is the best it can be.

In addition, a number of clubs and associations will be there to help you pick out your next destination, while free caravan towing or motorcaravan manoeuvring sessions are on offer from the Caravan and Motorhome Club.

Tickets on sale now. Book yours and find out more about this year’s exhibition at www.caravanshowscotland.com

Terms and conditions.

This competition is open to all adults over the age of 18. All entries must include the name and contact details of the entrant. Entries will not be considered if they do not have all information specified.

Winners will be chosen at random and the editor’s decision is final. The prize is one pair of tickets to the Scottish Caravan, Motorhome and Holiday Home Show 2018. Prize is valid for one day entry only and can be used on any one day between Thursday February 8 and Sunday February 11, 2018.

This prize has no cash alternative, is non-refundable and non-exchangeable. Travel and parking are not included. Please note that you must provide a full driving licence to participate in the free towing and manoeuvring sessions.