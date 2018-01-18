Tarbert celebrates outstanding citizens

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The village hall was the venue for Tarbert Senior Citizens’ annual Christmas dinner on Friday January 12.

This event is a highlight for many, with good food, great company and excellent entertainment on offer. This is also the evening where the village’s Citizen of the Year is announced, and this year well known residents Jane Cowan and Sheila Campbell jointly picked up the award.

This is a prestigious award with voting open to all Tarbert residents who vote for the person – or people – who they think has contributed most to the community. The recipient is a closely guarded secret, and it fell to the evening’s MC Martin Jeffries to explain that this year it was going to two people who worked tirelessly for village.

He singled out their work for Tarbert Castle regeneration programme, Tarbert and Skipness Community Trust and Tarbert After School Club.

Clearly surprised, Jane and Sheila accepted the plaque from Martin, saying that since moving to the village around 30 years ago they have been delighted to have been involved in so many initiatives. They were humbled to have been chosen, saying they never expected receive this recognition – and they would need to dust a shelf to display the trophy.

The senior citizens had some great entertainment on offer, starting with the Loch Fyne Pipe Band before Treble Trouble added to the party atmosphere and got many up onto the floor to dance the night away.

PIC:

Treble Trouble get the joint jumping. no_a03TarbertSeniorCitz01

Enjoying the rousing sound of the Loch Fyne Pipe Band. no_a03TarbertSeniorCitz03