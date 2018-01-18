Police weather warning after crash on ‘slippy’ A83

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

As a Met Office ‘yellow’ warning for ice and snow was issued for Argyll and Bute, local police officers have advised drivers to take particular care on the roads.

The warning comes after a crash on the A83 at Furnace around 7.30am on Thursday January 18 which closed the road for two hours. Mid Argyll police later commented on Twitter that the road was ‘very slippy due to the weather’ at the time of the accident.

The Met Office reported on Thursday January 18: ‘Snow showers will affect the northwest of the UK [including Argyll and Bute] during Thursday and Friday, although often falling as sleet and hail near windward coasts.

‘Ice will also form in some areas overnight. Travel delays on roads are likely, as are public transport cancellations. In a few places, mainly upland areas, vehicles may become stranded.

‘In addition some roads and pavements will turn icy, increasing the chances of accidents or injuries.’

Lochgilphead police officers advised: ‘Please take extra care on the roads with the weather at the moment and keep well back from the vehicle in front.’

To keep tabs on the current travel situation, check @MAKIPolice for local detail, @PoliceScotland, @TrafficScotland and @MetOffice on Twitter and the website my.trafficscotland.org for the latest information and forecasts.