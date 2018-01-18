Major rescue launched as fishing boat capsizes off Tarbert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A search and rescue operation was launched in Loch Fyne on the evening of Thursday January 18 after a fishing boat capsized.

Lifeboats were called out when a distress signal was received from the 40 foot vessel in waters off Stonefield Castle Hotel, Tarbert around 6pm.

Police Scotland confirmed that two people are missing, while another was rescued and later taken to Mid Argyll Hospital, where his condition is described as ‘stable’.

RNLI lifeboats from Tighnabruaich, Campbeltown and Arran have been involved in the search, supported by the Prestwick-based Coastguard search and rescue helicopter and Coastguard teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inveraray and Crinan.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency stated that while shore-based Coastguard search teams were stood down later that evening, the sea search continued.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and fire and rescue crews are involved in the operation, while several commercial vessels are assisting at sea.

A joint investigation between police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch is under way to establish the cause of the incident.