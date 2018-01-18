Hard rock at history group

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

At the January meeting, Inveraray History Society was transported back more than 5,000 years.

Dr Tertia Barnett took members back to the Neolithic and early Bronze Age as they enjoyed her talk on Scotland’s Rock Art project.

With the help of fascinating pictures of the different types of rock art that exist all over the world, Dr Barnett focused most of her talk on Scotland’s abstract style.

In the form of cup and ring markings, these can be found in abundance in many areas of the country, and Dr Barnett’s project aims to improve understanding of Scotland’s rock art.

Researchers are working with community groups to create a comprehensive record of the carvings as a basis for their research and for raising public awareness. Together with trained community teams, they aim to locate around 2,000 of the prehistoric carvings known in Scotland, and also look for undiscovered rock art.

Inveraray History Society members hope to join Dr Barnett for a day in Kilmartin Glen during the summer to see at first hand how to record any future findings. Any non-member who may be interested could also contact the secretary – Sue on 01499 302295.

The society looks forward to welcoming Ian Arnold to the February meeting, who will speak on forestry in Argyll.

Non-members are also welcome to attend at 7.30pm on Tuesday February 6 in the Nicoll Hall, Inveraray.