Announcements for dates 14/01/18 – 20/01/18

ENGAGEMENTS

MCCORMICK – HOLMES

Both families are delighted to announce the engagement, on December 28, 2017, of Mark David, eldest son of David and Wilma McCormick, Campbeltown, to Caitlin Jane, eldest daughter of Martin Holmes and the late Dr Christine Begg, Shetland.

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Peacefully at home, North Muasdale Farm, Muasdale, on January 16, 2018, Francis Danks (Frank), in his 81st year, dearly beloved husband of Isa, much loved father of Ann, Mary, Joan and Catherine, father-in-law of Harold and Darryl, and loving grandfather of Imogen and Calum. Funeral service will take place in Ireland.

CAMPBELL – On January 9, 2018, suddenly, at the home of his partner Lynn, in Glasgow, Iain Gillespie Campbell, Cherry Tree Cottage, Furnace, in his 69th year, much loved brother of Andrea, brother-in-law of Stuart and dear uncle of Alexander and Iain. Funeral service at Cumlodden Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 24 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Killeven Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Cumlodden Church.

CAMPBELL – Peacefully, at the Kintyre Nursing Home, Campbeltown, on January 10, 2018, Marion Mary Campbell, aged 71 years, late of 10 Dunadd View, Kilmichael Glassary, Lochgilphead, and formerly of Barra, cherished partner of Malcolm MacKenzie, beloved daughter of the late Duncan and Annie Campbell, much loved sister of Peggy, Neil, James, and the late Flora, Lena, Chrissie Ann and Chrissie Mary, and a dear aunt and cousin to all the family. Funeral service will be held at The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Barra, on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11.00am, thereafter to Vatersay Cemetery. Sadly missed.

DUNLOP – On January 11, 2018, peacefully at home, after a short illness, Margaret W Dunlop, née Wintrup, in her 94th year, beloved wife of the late Geoffrey E S Dunlop, much loved and respected mother of John, Jan and Lindsay, mother-in-law to Sarah, and dearly loved grandma of Donald and Alexander. Funeral service at St Brendan’s Church, Skipness, (today) Friday, January 19 at 12.00 noon, interment thereafter at Skipness Cemetery, to which all friends are respectfully invited. Flowers welcome, donations if desired to Tarbert Nursing Aid and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

HOUGHTON – (Née Gilchrist). Suddenly at home, on Monday, January 8, 2018, Muriel, aged 82 years, much loved wife of David, beloved mother of Linda and the late Michael and mother-in-law to Hugh. Dearly loved grandma of Isla and cherished sister of Catriona and Bobby. Funeral service, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited, at Langbank Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 1.30pm, thereafter to Clydebank Crematorium, North Dalnottar. Family flowers only.

JOHNSTONE – Peacefully, in the Sunshine Room, Campbeltown Hospital, on January 12, 2018, Sarah Johnstone (Morag), in her 80th year, 34 Cara View, Tayinloan, beloved wife of the late Donald Johnstone (Donnie), much loved mum of Catherine, Rosemary, Janice, Neil, Donald and Sarah, and a loving granny, great granny and great great granny.

MACKILLIGIN – RAN, (Sandy), peacefully, at home in Ardfern, on January 14, 2018. Loved and respected by his families and many friends. Burial at Kilvaree at 12.00 noon, followed by a celebration of his life, at Craignish Village Hall, on Friday, January 26, 2018.

MCLEAN – Suddenly but peacefully, at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley, on January 6, 2018, Carolin Boyce, in her 72nd year, formerly of Ciaran Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Stuart McLean, much loved mum of Michael, mother-in-law of Jacqui and a loving gran and great gran.

PANTHER – Suddenly, but peacefully at his home, 3 Ardcastle View, Lochgair, on January 11, 2018, Nigel Gilbert Panther, in his 84th year, beloved husband of Janet, dearly loved father of Angela and Robert and loving grandfather of Fiona. A much respected father-in-law of Mohamed and Denise, brother of Angela and a good neighbour and dear friend. Funeral service will be held at Cardross Crematorium, on Monday, January 22, 2018 at 12.15pm. All friends are respectfully invited to attend.

STEWART – Peacefully on January 15, 2018, in Basildon Hospital, Essex, Betty, aged 90 years, beloved wife of the late Donald Stewart, formerly of Braeface, Bellanoch, loving mother of Jim and Andrew and the late Rae and Brian and a much loved gran and great granny.

acknowledgements

BLOUNT – Frances, Josephine and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy, cards, letters and telephone calls received following the sad loss of Nora. Special thanks to the staff at Ardfenaig for their excellent care and their compassion, especially during Nora’s last days. Thank you to the Rev Catriona Hood for a thoughtful and comforting service. Thanks also to Stan Lupton (Funeral Director) for a compassionate and efficient service, and to Argyll Bakeries of Campbeltown for the catering. A retiral collection of £330 was raised for Ardfenaig Social Fund and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

MCCALLUM – Richard, Sharon and Wullie would like to thank most sincerely family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and cards received after their sudden loss of Muriel. Thanks also to everyone who attended the services at church and graveside. Special thanks to Rev W Crossan for his very personal service, to all the medical staff and carers over the years, to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for arrangements and to the Argyll Hotel for excellent purvey.

SHAW – The family of the late Willie Shaw would like to thank everyone most sincerely for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received in their recent sad loss. Special thanks to Campbeltown police, ambulance staff and doctors and staff at Campbeltown Hospital for all their kind attention. Thanks also to Rev Catriona Hood for her support and comforting service, Stan Lupton Funeral Directors for professional handling of all arrangements, Tarbert Hotel for excellent catering and to all who paid their last respects at church and graveside and kindly donated £505, to St Brendan’s Church Skipness.

SHUTTLEWORTH – The family of the late Donald would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following their recent loss. Sincere thanks to carers, Reverend Robert Macleod for his comforting service, and to Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their professionalism. Special thanks to Claire for her wonderful care and dearest friends who visited regularly.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of Richard (Dickie), died January 19, 2017.Always in our thoughts.

– Stella and families, home and away.

MUIR – Treasured memories of a dear mum, granny, great granny and great great granny, Bessie, died January 22, 2011.

Forever in our thoughts.

– Love, Jean, Jessie and family.