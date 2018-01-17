Percussion maestro coming to Ardrishaig

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A renowned Scottish percussionist will thrill the audience at a special concert on Saturday January 20.

In the latest top-notch musical event staged by Mid Argyll Arts Association, Calum Huggan will perform at Ardrishaig Public Hall.

Raised in Lenzie, Calum began studying music at the RSAMD junior academy, where he was spotted as someone of talent and innate musicality. He went on to study marimba and percussion at RSAMD, from where he graduated with a first class degree.

During his undergraduate years he won the governor’s percussion competition in his second year, which resulted in recording a solo piece in the BBC’s Classics Unwrapped series. He also spent a year as guest student at the Mannheim Musikhochschule, studying solo and chamber music under the direction of Jasmin Kohlberg and Dennis Kuhn.

Calum regularly participates in international competitions and was the only percussionist to reach the semi-finals of the 2011 Royal Overseas League competition.

As well as being an exceptional performer, Calum’s passion lies in cross-arts collaborations and teaching. He is an active and sought after percussion tutor and workshop leader throughout the UK, a musical and artistic director for several of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s summer schools and is an accompanist for contemporary dance and theatre.

And you can catch this talented musician in Ardrishaig from 3pm on Saturday. Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. School pupils get in free.

PIC:

Calum Huggan. no_a03CalumHuggan01