Community fund deadline looms

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Time is running out to submit applications for funding from Argyll and Bute Council’s Supporting Communities fund.

Community groups can apply for up to £2,500 per project or event, but the closing date is Monday January 22.

The Supporting Communities programme is aimed at supporting communities and helping to kick start new projects and events. Criteria for funding has been widened to include applications from parent councils and community councils.

The council’s policy lead for communities, Councillor Robin Currie said: ‘We are particularly keen to encourage new groups with fresh ideas to apply. This fund is a great opportunity for people to stand up and make a difference to their local area. I would urge anyone with an idea to apply today – don’t lose out.’

Advice and support on funding is available from the council’s Community Development Team, with application forms available on the council website.

Applications that meet the necessary criteria will go forward to a public vote in April.