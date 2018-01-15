Veterans offered free trips thanks to bankers’ fines

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Royal British Legion is on mission to find all surviving WWII veterans.

Thanks to fines levied on banks involved in the scandal of manipulating the LIBOR rate, WWII veterans will be able to return to where they served to pay their respects to their fallen comrades.

The Royal British Legion has been running LIBOR-funded tours for Normandy veterans for the past four years and, thanks to additional LIBOR funding, is now able to widen the tours to all veterans of WWII.

But there is no database of surviving WWII veterans, so the Royal British Legion is calling upon the general public to spread the word and ensure every surviving veteran gets the chance to go back one last time.

Nichola Rowlands, head of travel at the Royal British Legion, said: ‘We know how great the British public can be, and we’re relying on everyone to help us spread the word to find every single living WWII veteran.

‘If you’re a grandchild, neighbour or carer and know someone who fought in WWII please tell them about these amazing tours.’

To find out more, contact Arena Travel on 01473 660800 or visit the Arena Travel website.

Old soldiers can pay their respects on a free trip.