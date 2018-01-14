Tarbert fishing boat gutted in quayside blaze

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Fire crews from Tarbert and Lochgilphead were still on the scene as darkness fell after a Tarbert fishing boat went up in flames.

The fire is reported to have started in the accommodation area of the Stella Maris, a prawn creeler, on the morning of Sunday January 14 as she was tied up at Tarbert fish quay.

Local sources say the fire later spread to the wheelhouse and the boat was left extensively damaged. In the words of a local fisherman, it was ‘gutted’.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews from Tarbert, Lochgilphead and Campbeltown attended around midday to tackle the blaze. A main priority was preventing the flames spreading to nearby vessels in the busy Loch Fyne fishing port.

Tarbert and Lochgilpehad firefighters remained on the scene into the evening.

There are no reports of injuries.

One local man echoed the thoughts of many others as he praised the work of firefighters at the scene, commenting: ‘It was impressive to see the way the men and women of the local Tarbert fire brigade did such a professional and brave job speedily putting out the fire, thereby stopping it spreading to other boats.’