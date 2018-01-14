Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Looking to future

Just a couple of years after it opened with great promise, it is a real shame to see the Yot Spot go under.

With it, of course, goes Ardrishaig post office – at least temporarily.

Scottish Canals will be working to find a replacement tenant and we hope to bring news of this in time. There are big plans for the Ardrishaig pier area, so let’s hope the future holds greater success.

Trunk road cash

Work has been going on to resurface the A83 at Dalchenna and we hear the Succoth stretch at Arrochar is to be improved later this month.

But the Scottish Government needs to part with some real cash to improve this major arterial road, from Tarbet to Campbeltown.

Red stars

Two Lochgilphead stars are shining bright.

Lochgilphead Red Star are flying high in the league and we wish them well for the rest of the season.

And Daniel the Goldfish has turned out to be a real superstar with his online Pet Idol exploits. For a fish, he sure gets around.