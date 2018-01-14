Abuse leads to ‘last chance’ for Lochgilphead man

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

When an Argyll and Bute Council employee issued a parking ticket on George Street in Oban, he was met with a barrage of abuse, some of it racial.

Sheriff Patrick Hughes, sitting at Oban Sheriff Court, was told that a body-cam worn by the worker captured David Macdonald Forrest racially abusing him and telling him to ‘get a real job’.

When Forrest said that his girlfriend had only parked the car there for minutes, the council employee tried to explain, but Forrest started to shout and swear at him.

Forrest, 33, of 7 Ross Crescent, Lochgilphead, admitted acting in a racially aggressive manner on July 29 last year, by shouting, swearing and uttering the racist comments.

In Forrest’s defence, it was said he had been depressed since losing his job as a fisherman, and had been suffering from alcoholism, a problem he was now addressing, and that he took full responsibility for his actions and did not know why he said the things he did.

Sheriff Hughes had previously called for reports on Forrest and sentenced him to a community payback order with 150 hours of unpaid work to be completed within nine months and a supervisory order for 12 months, during which time he was to under take treatment for alcoholism.

‘This is a disgraceful way to behave,’ said the sheriff and, referring to Forrest’s previous convictions, added: ‘This is your last chance.’

The sheriff ordered Forrest to return to court in three months for a review of the order.