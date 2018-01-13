Police report

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Domestic assault

At around 1.15am on Tuesday January 2, police officers attended following reports of a disturbance on Argyll Street, Lochgilphead. A 45-year-old woman was charged with assault and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Attempted housebreaking

Witnesses are being sought by police after a reported attempted break-in at a Tarbert industrial unit. Officers attended Argyll Window Repairs on Campbeltown Road at 10.35am on Thursday January 4 following a report that persons had attempted to force entry into the property. Police ask anyone who may have seen or heard people in the area or who might have information at contact PC MacLeod at Lochgilphead Police Station on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tarbert vandalism

Police were called to Oakhill, Tarbert on Saturday January 6 after reports of vandalism to property and a vehicle in the area. At around 1.42pm police attended the scene. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact PS Wilson at Lochgilphead Police Station on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Failed to report collision

On Thursday January 4 a vehicle was parked on A846 Shore Street, Bowmore, Islay when it was allegedly struck by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop or report collision. Enquires or ongoing to trace vehicle and driver. If you have any information, please contact PC Watt at Bowmore Police Station on 101, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Aggressive conduct

A 36-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal for acting in a threatening and abusive manner at an Islay hotel. The incident happened on the evening of Monday January 1 in the Port Charlotte Hotel. PC Easton at Bowmore police office would like to hear from any witnesses on the 101 telephone number.