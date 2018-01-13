Our top ten most read online stories of 2017

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The Argyllshire Advertiser website has been upgraded – and it is well worth a look if you haven’t been there for a while.

Keep an eye on the website for breaking news stories – seven days per week.

Looking back over the year 2017, here are the top ten most read online news stories of the year:

1. Two arrested after Lochgilphead knife assault – September 14

2. Mystery Tarbert chemical scare triggers major response – August 24

3. Police appeal after Arrochar hit-and-run – November 25

4. Major loch search after man reported missing – March 10

5. Body found in search for Lochgilphead woman – June 17

6. What a night as Inveraray’s march goes on – August 30

7. Minister ‘expects progress’ as Strone Point scheme gets green light – November 29

8. Shock at death of popular Mid Argyll farmer – October 21

9. Ophelia kicks up a storm in Mid Argyll – October 18

10. New appeal in search for Mid Argyll man – March 13

PIC:

The second most popular story of the year involved a suspected chemical contamination in Tarbert sorting office – which sparked a major response by the emergency services. 06_a34Tarbresponse14