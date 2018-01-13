Our top ten most read online stories of 2017
Looking back over the year 2017, here are the top ten most read online news stories of the year:
1. Two arrested after Lochgilphead knife assault – September 14
2. Mystery Tarbert chemical scare triggers major response – August 24
3. Police appeal after Arrochar hit-and-run – November 25
4. Major loch search after man reported missing – March 10
5. Body found in search for Lochgilphead woman – June 17
6. What a night as Inveraray’s march goes on – August 30
7. Minister ‘expects progress’ as Strone Point scheme gets green light – November 29
8. Shock at death of popular Mid Argyll farmer – October 21
9. Ophelia kicks up a storm in Mid Argyll – October 18
10. New appeal in search for Mid Argyll man – March 13
PIC:
The second most popular story of the year involved a suspected chemical contamination in Tarbert sorting office – which sparked a major response by the emergency services. 06_a34Tarbresponse14